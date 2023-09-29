The SNY broadcast team in suits. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

The Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez team on the New York Mets’ local broadcasts on SportsNet New York has drawn a lot of praise over the years. That team’s in their record 18th year together, which they recognized Thursday with some notable suits. And they also broke out quite a run of Monty Python references around catcher Francisco Alvarez getting hit:

"Just a flesh wound." "Okay, Sir Lancelot." pic.twitter.com/KIeq8DCDJ6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

That starts with analyst Ron Darling saying “Alvarez is having like, a Monty Python September.” Cohen adds “There’s the PitchCom, right off the shin guard.” Darling then says “Just a flesh wound,” and Hernandez chimes in “Okay, Sir Lancelot.” Here is the corresponding “Just a flesh wound” scene from the 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail for reference:

That was quite the notable moment from the Mets’ broadcasters. And it fits in with many from them over the years, from fan discussion to mortality to coffee creamers. As Cohen said in March, their group’s chemistry has paid dividends for them:

“I think that Keith, Ron, and I have had a really special bond and I think it started from Day 1 because honestly when they put us together in 2006, none of us really had any idea what we were doing. I was a radio guy moving to TV, Keith had kind of dabbled, but he hadn’t taken it seriously. And Ron had done one year in Washington with very little direction and really was not particularly accomplished. I think we all leaned on each other from Day 1.”

And their long run was recognized on air with their suits, a nice tribute to past crews (including the 17-season run of Bob Murphy, Lindsey Nelson and Ralph Kiner):

As their historic 18th season together comes to a close this homestand, Gary, Keith & Ron paid tribute to Lindsey, Bob & Ralph in the booth for tonight's game pic.twitter.com/vvA11piEGf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 28, 2023

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling got all dressed up to celebrate their record-breaking 18th season together in the Mets booth. pic.twitter.com/RzPuwAr2u6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2023

This SNY Mets broadcast team has been excellent. And hopefully there are many more Monty Python and beyond references to come from them.

