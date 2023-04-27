On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that MLB reporter Marly Rivera was fired by ESPN after calling fellow reporter Ivón Gaete a “f***ing c**t” at Yankee Stadium.

On Thursday, TMZ posted the video of the incident, which took place on the field just feet away from Aaron Judge and various other people, including several children.

Here’s the video. Rivera’s comment to Gaete comes at the 30 second mark.

After watching that video, it’s hard to feel much sympathy for Rivera, who seemed very aggressive throughout the confrontation. It’s an even worse look for her given that it all took place on the field, in earshot of not just Judge, but various other people who received preferential access.

[TMZ]