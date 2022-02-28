The Baltimore Orioles will be making a change in their TV broadcast booth for the 2022 season.

Per The Athletic, radio broadcaster Kevin Brown will take over as the team’s full-time play by play broadcaster on MASN. Brown replaces Scott Garceau, who took over for Gary Thorne during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Garceau will remain with the organization, serving as a fill-in broadcaster when Brown is away and also calling games on the radio.

Brown will call around 130 games this season (assuming there’s a 162 game season, which probably isn’t happening), with Garceau, primary radio play by play broadcaster Geoff Arnold, and Melanie Newman, who does radio play by play and also works as a MASN host and reporter. The team’s analysts will be Jim Palmer, Ben McDonald, and Dave Johnson.

The Athletic’s article also notes that MASN seems to be leaning towards continuing remote broadcasting of road games on both radio and TV, which would seemingly also carry over to Nationals broadcasts.

[The Athletic]