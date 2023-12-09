MLB Network’s Jon Morosi apologizes for an incorrect report about free agent Shohei Ohtani. Photo Credit: Jon Morosi on Twitter/X.

Shohei Ohtani’s travel plans became a major talking point in the MLB world on Friday. That contributed to speculation the free-agent superstar would soon sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. But as of late Friday night, Ohtani remains unsigned.

And MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is apologizing for reporting “inaccurate information” surrounding an alleged flight that Ohtani was on to Toronto. Just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday, Morosi apologized for that report.

“Today, I posted reporting that included inaccurate information that Shohei Ohtani was traveling to Toronto.” Morosi tweeted. “I regret the mistake and apologize to baseball fans everywhere. I am deeply sorry for letting you down.”

Today, I posted reporting that included inaccurate information that Shohei Ohtani was traveling to Toronto. I regret the mistake and apologize to baseball fans everywhere. I am deeply sorry for letting you down. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2023

The tweet in question went up just after 4 p.m. ET on Friday. It has been flagged for inaccuracies and, as of this writing, it’s still up on Morosi’s page. The tweet did say that, “At this hour, Ohtani does not have a signed agreement with any @MLB team.”

It also said that, according to Morosi’s sources, “Shohei Ohtani is en route to Toronto today. A representative of his agency, CAA, would not comment when asked about Ohtani’s travel plans.”

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman were among those to refute Ohtani being “en route to Toronto.”

Shohei Ohtani is NOT in Toronto.

Ohtani is NOT on a flight to Toronto.

Ohtani is at home in Southern California. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2023

Can confirm Shohei Ohtani is not en route to Toronto and is home in SoCal @BNightengale on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2023

[Photo Credit: Jon Morosi on Twitter/X]