New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling will not be behind the mic for the team’s next several games.

Per the New York Post, Sterling won’t call the Yankees’ weekend series at home against the San Diego Padres, and also won’t go on the team’s upcoming west coast road trip next week.

The illness, which the Post reports isn’t serious, will take Sterling off the air until the team’s game on June 6th against the White Sox.

With Sterling out of the booth for the next week and a half, Justin Shackil will team with Suzyn Waldman to call the impacted games. Shackil was hired earlier this year as the full-time backup to Sterling.

Last season, Sterling missed many road games in the second half of the season, only traveling to Camden Yards, Citi Field, and Fenway Park.

Shortly after the end of last season, Sterling announced he planned on returning in 2023, though he also said he didn’t know how many games he’d work.

