After WFAN and longtime contributor Sweeny Murti parted ways last month, the New York sports radio station has zeroed in on Justin Shackil to fill the void.

According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, WFAN is planning to offer Shackil the job recently vacated by Murti as New York Yankees reporter. But with the 84-year-old John Sterling expected to have off days built into his broadcast schedule this season, the Yankees’ reporter role will also be paired with the position of lead fill-in radio play-by-play voice.

If Shackil and WFAN reach a contract agreement, the 36-year-old broadcaster would be tabbed to host the Yankees pre and postgame show, while also getting the opportunity to be Sterling’s permanent back-up, calling approximately 25 games this season. Shackil already works as a host and reporter for YES Network, calls boxing for DAZN, and hosts a podcast for Jomboy Media with David Cone.

Last year, it was announced mid-season that Sterling was going to miss a series of road trips, forcing WFAN to act quickly in finding available fill-in announcers. Shackil, Brendan Burke, Rickie Ricardo and Ryan Ruocco were among those who filled in for Sterling. Scheduling Sterling’s off-days before the season this year, will keep WFAN from having to scramble again.

Burke reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to replace Sterling when he retires, but his NHL work makes it difficult for him to be a suitable replacement for Murti. With Shackil now expected to land the role of being Sterling’s permanent back-up, he’ll have a great opportunity to prove he’s a viable long-term replacement as well.

After the 2022 MLB season concluded for the Yankees, Sterling stated he has no desire to stop working. Sterling will turn 85 in July and has been the Yankees radio voice since 1989. He owns an impressive streak of calling 5,060 consecutive games, which came to an end in 2019.

[New York Post]