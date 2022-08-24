Former MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski entered an exclusive club Tuesday night, joining Michael Bourn and Pete Rose as retired Phillies who said “sh*t” on the team’s broadcast.

NBC Sports Philadelphia had the Phillies broadcast crew call Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds from the left field stands. The idea, which NBC Sports Philadelphia and other regional sports networks have used in the past, resulted in a very entertaining broadcast led by John Kruk’s candor and a surprise appearance from 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

Surrounded by a crowd of die-hard fans and a growing pile of Yuengling tall boys, you would expect a few hot mic expletives to bleed into the broadcast. But instead, it was Luzinski who joined the announcers out in left field and wasted no time in dropping an s-bomb.

Greg Luzinski was on the broadcast for 5 seconds before he dropped a “Shit” Followed it up with a “Sorry! Pete Rose!” pic.twitter.com/gVJCOOvhEQ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 24, 2022

“No sh*t,” Luzinski said in response to a quip from Kruk not more than five seconds after putting a headset on.

“Sorry, Pete Rose! Seven seconds!” Luzinski added, referring to Rose’s infamous NBC Sports Philadelphia appearance from earlier this month where the banished baseball star dropped multiple expletives before being informed there was no seven-second TV delay.

“Oh jeez!” play-by-play voice Tom McCarthy said with a chuckle, surely having flashbacks to navigating Rose’s controversial broadcast. But thankfully for McCarthy, Luzinski’s potential bout with the FCC would end there.

Rose and Luzinski joined retired centerfielder Michael Bourn, who became the first former Phillie to say “sh*t” on a broadcast earlier this season, when he impulsively reacted to Bryce Harper getting hit by a pitch.

Tuesday night, Phillies fans were treated to an entertaining broadcast and a wild 7-6 walk-off victory over the Reds.

[NBC Sports Philadelphia, Crossing Broad]