While the Minnesota Twins don’t have a broadcast home for the 2024 season and beyond, it appears the team does have its new TV play-by-play voice: current radio broadcaster Cory Provus.

Per The Athletic, Provus is being promoted from the radio to the TV side to replace Bremer, who retired in October. Provus has served as the Twins’ primary radio voice for over a decade, meaning this will probably be a pretty smooth transition.

It also appears to be a pretty smooth transition on the radio side. Reportedly replacing Provus will be Kris Atteberry, the team’s pregame and postgame radio host since 2007.

For the Twins, promoting Provus and Atteberry is a logical decision that keeps continuity with its broadcasts amidst some uncertainty going into the 2024 season. Provus and Atteberry are known voices to Twins fans, meaning that despite a potential new network and new look to the broadcasts, there will be enough carryover from previous years to keep fans feeling comfortable.

The Twins currently do not have a TV home. The team’s carriage deal with Bally Sports North expired after the 2023 season, and a new deal has yet to be struck. The Diamond Sports Group, owner of Bally Sports North and over a dozen other RSNs across the country, is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings and has been attempting to cut costs over the last year. The Twins were one of the MLB teams rumored to be on Diamond’s chopping block, though the team was paid the final rights payment owed in full in July.

[The Athletic]