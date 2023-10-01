Oct 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and singer-songwriter Calum Scott walk onto the field for a ceremonial first pitch before game four of the 2021 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox announced that two-time World Series champion and NESN analyst Tim Wakefield has passed away at 57 following a battle with brain cancer.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Wakefield, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame, was a member of the team’s 2004 and 2007 World Series-winning teams. He retired in 2011, joining NESN’s lineup of analysts in 2012.

In a statement, Red Sox management lauded Wakefield’s spirit and kindness. Owner John Henry said Wakefield “embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox,” while chairman Tom Werner said he was an “extraordinary human being” and “a force for good for everyone he encountered.” President & CEO Sam Kennedy said Wakefield “exemplified every humanitarian quality in the dictionary.”

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.” “It’s one thing to be an outstanding athlete; it’s another to be an extraordinary human being. Tim was both,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “He was a role model on and off the field, giving endlessly to the Red Sox Foundation and being a force for good for everyone he encountered. I felt fortunate to call him a close friend and along with all of us in Red Sox Nation, I know the world was made better because he was in it.” “It’s a rare occurrence for a two-time World Series Champion’s extraordinary personality to shine even brighter than their illustrious career,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Tim was undeniably an exceptional pitcher, but what truly set him apart was the ease with which he connected with people. He was an extraordinary pitcher, an incredible broadcaster, and someone who exemplified every humanitarian quality in the dictionary. I will miss my friend more than anything and can only aspire to live as genuinely and honorably as he did.”

Prior to NESN’s broadcast of the Red Sox season finale with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, former teammate and colleague Kevin Youkilis emotionally discussed Wakefield.

"He was a great teammate and just a great friend." Kevin Youkilis on Tim Wakefield, who passed away this morning at the age of 57. pic.twitter.com/8YPg3cOfgm — NESN (@NESN) October 1, 2023

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham also shared his memories of Wakefield on NESN’s pregame coverage.

"That's a legacy I don't think people will forget for a very long time." @PeteAbe on remembering Tim Wakefield for the man he was on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/0lF6Vg5ZPi — NESN (@NESN) October 1, 2023

Long-time NESN studio host Tom Caron also shared his sympathies.

I've worked with Wake for the past 12 years, and had the honor of covering him for 17 seasons before that. I've never met anyone who loved the Red Sox more, or who better understood how to use the power of sports to help those in need. Absolutely gutted by his loss. — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) October 1, 2023

Just days ago, former teammate Curt Schilling shared that Wakefield had brain cancer, receiving plenty of criticism for sharing Wakefield’s diagnosis without permission, including from the Red Sox.

