September 25, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Denard Span (2) during the game against the New York Yankees at Target Field. The Twins deafeated the Yankees 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman, the Minnesota Twins’ broadcast crew on Bally Sports North gained some new faces for the 2024 season. Former Twins outfielder Denard Span joins lead analyst Justin Morneau, Roy Smalley, LaTroy Hawkins, Glen Perkins and Trevor Plouffe in the broadcast booth, bolstering the team’s coverage.

“Very excited for this opportunity to come back home to where it all started,” Span wrote on Twitter/X.

A first-round pick by the Twins in 2002, Span carved out an impressive 11-year career, suiting up for five teams (Twins, Nationals, Giants, Rays, Mariners). He owned a 281/.347/.398 slash line and posed a constant threat on the basepaths with 185 career stolen bases, in addition to showcasing impressive defensive versatility across all three outfield positions. ‘

His career was bookended by a Gold Glove Award in 2011 and a strong showing in the postseason (.258 average, 2 SB).

After his final season with the Seattle Mariners in 2018, Denard Span transitioned to a front-office role with the Tampa Bay Rays. He began as a special assistant in baseball operations in January 2021, and in February 2023, he moved on to become an analyst for Bally Sports Sun, covering the Rays.

Now, he’s back where it all started. And will join a broadcast booth that’s undergone a bit of a shakeup.

Following the retirement of legendary play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer in October, the Twins appointed Cory Provus as his successor. Provus, a familiar voice to Twins fans for over a decade as the team’s primary radio announcer, will be joined by a rotating team of analysts, including Span.

Additionally, Anthony LaPanta and Katie Storm will continue hosting pre-and post-game shows. Tim Laudner and a rotating cast of former players will join them at the desk for analysis. Audra Martin rounds out the team as the on-field reporter.

While you’ll see some familiar faces on the Twins broadcast team this year, be prepared to see some new faces on your television this year.

