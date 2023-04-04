Major League Baseball players and broadcasters are still getting used to the league’s new rules, but there’s one that might be causing jealousy amongst men.

During a recent Atlanta Braves broadcast on Bally Sports South, Brandon Gaudin, the team’s new TV play-by-play voice, mentioned MLB implementing bases that are extended by three inches this season. The 18-inch squares, up from 15 inches, are intended to reduce collisions and injuries, but they may be having a secondary effect on some.

“Those bases, three inches bigger this year, drawing the ire and envy of men everywhere,” Gaudin joked, an apparent reference at people who would like a bigger member.

The comment was met with silence from Braves analyst Jeff Francoeur who desperately sought to keep the broadcast’s focus on the game.

“There’s that good changeup by Strider that he mixed in,” Francoeur said, quickly changing the subject away from Gaudin’s attempt at some locker room talk.

Gaudin is in his first year as the Braves TV play-by-play voice, replacing Chip Caray, who joined the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason. After Gaudin’s joke, Francoeur didn’t do much to display any budding chemistry in the booth.

Maybe Frenchy didn’t appreciate Gaudin’s attempt at humor, or maybe ignoring the joke was the former Major Leaguer’s way of letting the audience know he’s well-endowed. But don’t leave your new broadcast partner completely hanging. At least let the audience know you heard Gaudin by offering a polite chuckle or something.

[Bally Sports South]