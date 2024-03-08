Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball. (Apple.)

On Thursday, Apple unveiled its lineup of broadcasters for Friday Night Baseball and the first half schedule for the 2024 season.

Per a release, the broadcast lineup remains the same as last year. Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, and Heidi Watney return as one crew, while Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and Tricia Whitaker are the second crew. Lauren Gardner hosts studio coverage, with Russell Dorsey and Xavier Scruggs joining as analysts.

Studio coverage will be on-site during select weeks, including March 29, May 3, and June 7.

As it has since its launch in 2022, Apple will air two games each Friday throughout the regular season. Like last year, the 2024 slate won’t necessarily be a doubleheader each week. In fact, most windows this year start around the same time.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers are all featured three times, the highest total through the first three months of the season.

Here’s the schedule for the first 14 Fridays of the 2024 season.

Friday, March 29 New York Yankees at Houston Astros, 8 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5 New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds 6:30 p.m. ET Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12 Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Seattle Mariners, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 19 Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26 St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets,7 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3 San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals, 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10 Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles, 7 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 17 Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 24 Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 7 Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 14 Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners, 10 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21 Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 28 Houston Astros at New York Mets, 7 p.m. ET San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET



Friday Night Baseball is available nationally with no blackouts with a subscription to Apple TV+. Games are produced by MLB Network, and will not air locally on regional sports networks (RSNs).

