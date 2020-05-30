“Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” but a Major League Baseball franchise sure does. And when it comes to owning one of them, in particular the New York Mets, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez want people to know “I’m Real” when it comes to bidding.

Rodriguez, who has expressed interest in team ownership for years and was reportedly approached to buy the Miami Marlins a few years back (but turned them down), has been in the mix with the Mets for a while now. In April, it was reported that ARod and wife Jennifer Lopez were raising capital in an attempt to buy the Mets. That effort apparently fell short when Rodriguez couldn’t find investors willing to let him be the managing partner despite not having the highest percentage of ownership.

But he was not deterred, even chiming in with a very owner-friendly response to the ongoing battle between owners and players to get the MLB season back on track, albeit with a deal that severely undercut the players’ negotiating potential and set up lots of potential pitfalls down the road. A deal that baseball player ARod would have never agreed to (In fact, Scott Boras, who was ARod’s agent when he signed both of his massive player contracts, objected sharply to the deal).

But the point remained that ARod and Lopez still wanted to keep the door open to own an MLB franchise and it appears that door is in fact potentially open.

