Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Over the course of the past few years, Dan Le Batard has made a habit of wearing costumes on his show — a bit he often attempts to parlay into going viral by giving an outlandish take while dressed as The Cat in the Hat, The Joker or the wrestler Kane.

But while Le Batard’s cosplay has become so commonplace that we don’t even bat an eye when we publish a story using a picture of him dressed like Captain Hook, on Thursday, he wore a costume so jarring that it temporarily derailed his show: that of a 54-year-old man.

“Keep in mind, Dan is very old. But he looks great today. We all like your outfit,” Mike Ryan Ruiz asked Le Batard on Thursday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, noting the Meadowlark Media co-founder’s plaid button up shirt. “Is that the Marc Maron collection?”

“That is not a compliment,” Le Batard replied. “I should take it as a compliment, but it just means, ‘Dan, you usually don’t look awesome in any way.’ I’ve only stopped with the t-shirts and just put on a flannel shirt because this is our winter — it’s 63 degrees out.”

“Dan, you look like a divorced dad,” producer Jessica Smetana added. “And a great one at that.”

“I have a divorced dad. I can attest,” producer Lucy Rhoden chimed in. “Like on a first date.”

As Le Batard alluded to, when he’s not dressing like Darth Maul or Redfoo, he can often be seen wearing some variation of a t-shirt, basketball shorts and a flat bill hat — perhaps a hooded sweatshirt or a quarter zip if the time is right. But with the weather in Miami a frigid 63 degrees, the former Miami Herald columnist opted for a checkered flannel shirt that he said his wife recently bought him, and he even did his hair (or at least didn’t wear a hat).

To echo his staff’s sentiments, it was a nice look, albeit a jarring one considering the contrast from his usual attire. During her weekly appearance later in the show, ESPN’s Mina Kimes even made note of Le Batard looking like he belonged in an L.L. Bean catalog.

“Did you get lost on the way to Home Depot today, Dan?” Kimes asked, unaware of the show’s previous discussion regarding the outfit. “You look like you’re about to ask me to check the oil in my car. Or come over and look around and point to things in my house that need to be fixed.”

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]