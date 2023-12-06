Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

While they were once famously friendly, Dan Le Batard and Aaron Rodgers haven’t always seen eye to eye in recent years. But when it comes to Rodgers’ criticism of the New York Jets organization for a leak regarding Zach Wilson, the Meadowlark Media co-founder and four-time MVP are on the same page.

For those who missed it, Rodgers’ took issue with a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini that revealed that Wilson had hesitations about being reinserted into the Jets’ lineup after being benched two weeks ago.

“That’s a problem with the organization,” Rodgers said during an in-person interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there’s no place in a winning culture where — and this isn’t the only time. There’s been a bunch of other leaks.”

The former Green Bay Packers star added: “I think it’s chicken s*** at its core, and I think it has no place at a winning organization.”

Discussing the matter on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Wednesday, Le Batard agreed.

“This is why I side with Aaron Rodgers on this, and it’s not siding against Dianna Russini,” Le Batard said. “Many of these people do like [the media] because we report the truth. And Aaron Rodgers’ problem is not with the media, although the media’s an easy target.”

“It’s his organization giving the truth to someone outside the organization. I don’t blame him for being mad about that. That’s not what winning places do.”

It’s tough to disagree.

While Rodgers certainly has a disdain for the media and questioned the journalistic value of Russini’s report, his real issue is with his own team — and he even said as much. While Wilson hasn’t made himself a sympathetic figure during his two-plus seasons in New York, the reality is that the information that was given to Russini — presumably by someone in within the organization — only hurts the franchise.

The situation involving Jets head coach Robert Saleh reportedly texting with a WFAN radio host only adds to the messiness and could have contributed to Rodgers being especially irked. Conversely, as Le Batard’s co-host Jon “Stugtoz” Weiner — a longtime Jets fan — was quick to point out, what exactly did the 40-year-old think he was getting into when he signed with one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional franchises?

“You chose the Jets. You have played football for four downs for the Jets, OK?” Weiner said. “Yep, there are leaks. Welcome to the party, pal. That’s what our organization is all about. You chose this organization!”

