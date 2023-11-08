Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

After his show went viral for questioning whether Aaron Rodgers truly tore his Achilles’ tendon on Monday Night Football in Week One of the NFL season, Dan Le Batard challenged Rodgers to a debate over the details of his injury and recovery.

“Aaron Rodgers, I think your doctors are fake. Debate me,” Le Batard tossed out on Wednesday.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the crew watched the footage of Rodgers throwing a football nearly 60 yards pregame before the New York Jets took on the Los Angeles Chargers. Afterward, producer Billy Gil questioned whether Rodgers actually tore the tendon considering how quickly he was progressing.

Le Batard co-signed the question, but on Wednesday decided to double down.

“I want to debate you on I believe your doctors are giving misinformation on how injured you actually were,” Le Batard added. “And I believe this is all a storyline plot meant for you.”

Rodgers originally planned to return this NFL season, likely some time in December.

On The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers refused to get into specifics and called the pregame throwing his “stress reliever.” He also acknowledged he was “ahead of schedule” but said playing in two weeks was “not a realistic timeline.”

"I have a lot of faith in our guys and I feel like we're gonna be in the mix.. I'm feeling a lot more strength in the Achilles but we're a long way off from me being under center.. I like where I'm at though and I'm ahead of schedule" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dPRuGitUeb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2023

Le Batard still has an eyebrow raised toward all of it.

“The birthplace of much conspiracy is I haven’t seen that before, I can’t explain it,” Le Batard said. “He’s going to come back from this injury faster than anyone comes back from this injury.”

And in the meantime, Le Batard wants to host Rodgers to a debate over the intricacies of lower leg tendon science. Sure.

