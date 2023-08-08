Photo credit: KARE 11

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn’t watch much news. But when he does, you can bet it’s going to be local.

Cousins recently joined reporter Jana Shortal on KARE 11 for an interview ahead of what will be his sixth season with the Vikings. And with his future as quarterback of the Vikings seeming increasingly uncertain, Cousins might be gearing up for a second career as a media analyst.

Well @KirkCousins8 I like that —full interview tonight on Breaking The News at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/lrIIPsYb8K — janashortal (@janashortal) August 7, 2023



“I love local news,” Cousins said when at the beginning of the interview. “It’s just, obviously, most news has gone like this,” he added, making a downward motion with his hand. “It’s just toxic, and I feel like local news is still somewhat pure.”

Surprised by the take, Shortal noted local news hasn’t been too kind to Cousins in recent years as the 34-year-old quarterback has routinely left fanbases disappointed throughout his career. “Why do you like us if we don’t like you?” she asked.

“That’s okay, that’s okay,” Cousins said with a smirk. “When I watch it, I just feel like I’m at least getting some good quality news instead of just trying to incite people.”

Maybe Minnesota news is wholesome. But there are certainly plenty of local news channels who attempt to incite the audience with their content, albeit not nearly as inciting as some of the hate spewed across cable news networks.

Unfortunately, Cousins stopped short of inciting national media companies, and some of his fans, by denouncing specific news networks. That leaves us to wonder which propaganda outfit or national news outlet he considers to be most toxic.

“I don’t have a set routine to watch TV,” Cousins said near the end of the interview before reiterating, “I love local news, so whether it’s 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, if it’s on and it’s available, I’m in my La-Z-Boy.”

