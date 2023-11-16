The SNY broadcast team in suits. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

Maybe New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza does know Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, but he also might be managing a group of players who don’t like the renowned broadcast booth.

Mendoza was formally introduced to the media as the 25th manager in team history Tuesday afternoon. And during his opening monologue, Mendoza invoked Cohen, Hernandez and Darling, a broadcast trio universally beloved by Mets fans.

“I can’t wait to meet and have deep conversations with Gary, Keith and Ron.” GKR 🤝 Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/N2NTmxfUKQ — SNY (@SNYtv) November 14, 2023



“I can’t wait to meet and have deep conversations with Gary, Keith and Ron,” Mendoza said during his introductory press conference.

The sentiment was nice, but Mendoza’s delivery was curious, having to look down at his notes three times while reading the short sentence. It gave the appearance that the line was fed to Mendoza by the Mets, begging the question, does the new manager even know who Gary, Keith and Ron are? Wednesday morning, WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti offered new insight into Mendoza’s curious delivery. According to Giannotti, the line was likely fed to Mendoza by the Mets, but it’s not because he doesn’t know who the broadcasters are, it’s because there’s some animosity between the announcers and players.

Gary, Keith and Ron vs the Mets clubhouse? pic.twitter.com/puBCKtQxye — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2023



“I have heard, I have been told, that Gary, Keith and Ron over the last number of years are never down talking to the players anymore,” Giannotti said. “They don’t, and the players and the managers and the coaches, they can’t stand the fact that these guys are so popular, and they sit up there and pontificate in the booth, but they’re never down there talking to the players and they’re like bigger than life.

“My theory on this is that someone was needling Gary, Keith, and Ron and gave Mendoza that line. Because he goes, ‘Deep conversations.’ That is my take on this.”

Cohen, Hernandez and Darling never hesitate to criticize the players on the broadcast when warranted. The fans love it, but the person being criticized might want the opportunity to speak with their critic. And at least according to Giannotti, it doesn’t sound like Gary, Keith and Ron afford the players that opportunity.

Despite the awkward delivery, maybe the “Gary, Keith and Ron” line being fed to Mendoza will serve as a sort of olive branch between the players and the booth. If so, great. If not, Mets fans are still going to relish the announcers.

While the Mets revolving door of players and managers routinely serves as a source of angst for fans, Gary, Keith and Ron offer a constant form of joy and entertainment. If Giannotti’s theory is true, and there is a bubbling feud between the Mets clubhouse and the team’s beloved broadcasters, fans are going to side with the announcers.

[WFAN]