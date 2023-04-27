When it comes to the Philadelphia sports media scene, few are more notorious than Howard Eskin, who currently works for 94.1 WIP and Fox 29.

The long-time Philadelphia sports media figure has previously made news for everything from hilariously butchering Andrew McCutchen’s name to a physical confrontation with Jonathan Papelbon to calling Caitlyn Jenner’s ESPYs recognition “a freak show,” and despite all those infamous incidents and more, he’ll be ready to call it a career if the Eagles draft a running back with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night and the Philadelphia Eagles have two selections to make in the first round. The Eagles will make their first selection at No. 10 and then will be back on the clock with the No. 30th overall pick. And Eskin wants nothing to do with Bijan Robinson.

Eskin is so deeply rooted in his anti-running back belief that he wouldn’t draft the Texas Longhorns running back with the 10th overall pick if he was Walter Payton. And if that isn’t extreme enough, Eskin will retire from the radio station if Robinson is the selection.

“You guys are baiting me and I will tell you right now, if they draft Bijan Robinson at number 10—now everybody is going to be rooting for them to draft him,” Eskin said on Wednesday with Jon Marks & Ike Reese. “If they draft Bijan Robinson at number 10, I will retire and it will be longer than the one minute and 23 seconds that Ray Didinger retired.

“I’ll retire. So now you got the whole city rooting, more nitwits now than you had before rooting for the Eagles to draft Bijan Robinson at 10.”

If the Eagles do draft Robinson at No. 10, it remains to be seen if Eskin sticks to his word. Maybe Philadelphia will value someone else and the infamous Eskin will be able to hold off retirement for the foreseeable future. One thing’s for sure, though, Eagles fans that weren’t rooting for Robinson to be a top-10 pick before, may have a new-found rooting interest on this Thursday.

