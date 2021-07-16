Local NetworksMLBBy Joe Lucia on

F.P. Santangelo’s time away from the broadcast booth will reportedly be coming to an end as MLB’s second half begins.

Per Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, the Washington Nationals MASN analyst will be back in the booth on Friday night, two months after he was pulled amidst sexual misconduct allegations.

The allegations surfaced earlier this year via a woman on Instagram, and Santangelo was first pulled from broadcasts at the end of April. He returned for several broadcasts before being removed from the air once again. That absence will end on Friday evening as the Nationals host the San Diego Padres.

The process from the Nationals and MASN has been rather murky from the start, with minimal updates along the way. MASN didn’t comment on Santangelo’s return, and it doesn’t appear the Nationals have either. A Washington Post story published on Friday about Santangelo’s return notes that MLB helped MASN with the investigation into Santangelo, and the results were “inconclusive.”

