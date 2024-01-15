CREDIT: WFAA

The Dallas Cowboys were riding high going into Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend meeting with the Green Bay Packers.

While Dallas’ playoff performances have left a lot to be desired in the past two decades, this time felt different. Quarterback Dak Prescott played at an MVP level, especially over the final stretch of the season, and Dallas won the NFC East with a 12-5 record, giving them the second seed in the NFC for the postseason.

Instead, it was more of the same. The Packers came to AT&T Stadium and ran away with a 48-32 win over the Cowboys, marking the third time in the past nine seasons Green Bay ended Dallas’ season and extending the Cowboys’ streak to 13 straight playoff appearances without making it to the conference championship,

Unsurprisingly, Cowboys fans were frustrated as they left the stadium, and thanks to Dallas TV station WFAA, they had a chance to sound off following the game.

“I am upset,” one fan said. “I’m from Virginia, I flew all the way in today to watch this? I’m upset. We need another quarterback, another coach, everything,” he continued.

Another fan took aim at Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “Mike McCarthy, losing at home to the Packers? I think the legacy’s gone, man. You won a Super Bowl with the Packers and then you go take over a new team and you lose at home against that team? It’s embarrassing,” he said.

Another called to the hire power for help, saying “We need help, we need Jesus.”

Fans also called for Trey Lance to replace Prescott and Bill Belichick to replace McCarthy. It’s gonna be a very long offseason for Dallas.

