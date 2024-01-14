Oct 11, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers hasn’t gone as Dallas Cowboys fans would have liked. At the end of the first half, the Cowboys trail the seven-seeded Packers 27-7. Green Bay looked locked in from the get-go, scoring on its opening drive, intercepting Dak Prescott twice, including a pick-six, and have simply thoroughly dominated. The Cowboys have sometimes looked unprepared and lost and haven’t had a great feel for it.

Naturally, reactions to the first-half-shellacking have popped up all over the internet. The usual suspects have either cheered on the beatdown or, in Skip Bayless’ case, once again found themselves in a similar position.

Of course, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy found himself at the center of everyone’s skewering. McCarthy is no stranger to this position, as he’s uniquely played that role for both teams in his coaching career unfortunately. But one joke made its way through on Sunday afternoon. While the Packers dogged the Cowboys, the sports world made the same joke: That Bill Belichick should coach the Dallas Cowboys.

Among those making the jokes? ESPN’s Pat McAfee and Ryan Clark.

Holy shit… Bill Belichick is gonna be the head coach of the Cowboys isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/bEq8pm7NyY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 14, 2024

Schefty will tweet about Belichick’s Monday meeting with Dallas around 8:30 tonight! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 14, 2024

It wasn’t just exclusive to ESPN either, as many took aim and wound up landing on the same coin.

Bill Belichick already cutting the sleeves off a Cowboys hoodie as we speak. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 14, 2024

Breaking: The Cowboys have hired Bill Belichick to be their next head coach — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) January 14, 2024

Coaching free agent Bill Belichick watching this Cowboys game pic.twitter.com/B9521G5nLE — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) January 14, 2024

At this rate, Bill Belichick is going to be the Cowboys’ head coach by the 4th quarter — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 14, 2024

Naturally, one observer felt obligated to make us wonder: What would happen if Bill came out at the half to coach the Cowboys?

Bill Belichick coming out of the Cowboys locker room at halftime pic.twitter.com/WmufuZRJtF — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) January 14, 2024

Highly unlikely? Obviously. Humorous? Of course.