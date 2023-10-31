Screen grab: Good Morning Football

As has become customary, the crew of Good Morning Football spent its Halloween episode in football-themed costumes. This year, however, host Jamie Erdahl’s Rihanna costume had even more synergy than usual.

As you might remember, the leader of the “Rihanna Navy” famously performed at the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant earlier this year. And while donning a version of the same all-red outfit that Rihanna wore during her performance, Erdahl announcer her costume’s own double meaning.

“I’m not going to be Rihanna, I am embodying Rihanna,” Erdahl said during Tuesday morning’s episode. “And the costume began with the origination of, really the idea that the list of self-made musical billionaires has grown to two that are affiliated with the NFL: Taylor Swift now and of course Rihanna was the original. She also was pregnant when she performed the Super Bowl halftime show in February. And that’s where I began my costume, as well, because I am pregnant. I’m about halfway there so we’ve got a spring GMFB baby coming our way.”

After co-host Kyle Brandt told Erdahl, “with all due respect, that look works on you,” she proceeded to breakout into a questionable rendition of Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work.”

If @rihanna can perform a Super Bowl Halftime show pregnant then I can do a season of @GMFB pregnant! ??#GMFBaby pic.twitter.com/lqALCj7bPJ — Jamie Erdahl ? Buckman (@JamieErdahl) October 31, 2023

As for the rest of GMFB’s costumes, Brandt dressed as Brock “Bot” Purdy, Peter Schrager went as legendary Raiders owner Al Davis and Jason McCourty went as Usher, who will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas next year.

This marks Erdahl’s second season on Good Morning Football since replacing the show’s former host, Kay Adams, who left for her own FanDuel vehicle in 2022. Erdahl previously worked as the lead sideline reporter on the SEC on CBS.

This will be Erdahl’s third child with husband Sam Buckman, as the couple has two daughters together.

Congrats to Jamie and her family!

[Good Morning Football]