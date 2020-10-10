Prominent NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Friday night that he will “be off-air until October 22” from NFL Network, due to something that he posted on social media “without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines.”

Rapoport added regarding the suspension, “I respect and understand the decision made by the network and deeply sorry for my mistake.”

Now, it’s unclear what it was that Rapoport even posted, which is quite bizarre when you consider that he has 2.3 million followers.

Ian Rapoport has 2.3 million followers and no one seems to know what he posted to get himself suspended. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) October 10, 2020

There has been *speculation* that it was this quote tweet regarding the Titans breaking protocols by working out a high school.

It’s also unclear if this suspension is simply for NFL Network, or if it will also impact his tweeting and writing at NFL.com. He last wrote for the league’s official website on Oct. 4, and hadn’t tweeted on Friday until his statement.

Rapoport has been the lead insider for NFL Network and NFL.com since joining them in 2012.