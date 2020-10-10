League NetworksNFLBy Ben Koo on

A high profile sports media mystery arose last night when NFL Network reporter, Ian Rapoport, posted the following tweet announcing his suspension for some type of social media violation.

With over two million followers on Twitter, followers were mostly drawing blanks as to on what could have been the piece of content that got Rapoport in hot water with his employer.

The leading theory for much of last night was that his reporting on Titan’s Covid outbreak and their subsequent unauthorized workouts might be the culprit.

But another theory soon emerged.

Even though Marchand is a very well connected sports media reporter, some were not buying his reporting.

So what actually happened here?

Marchand is indeed correct that this all stems from a Manscaped advertisement…..yes a Manscaped advertisement is why the network’s biggest newsbreaker will miss a considerable amount of the season. Here is what happened.

In Mid September, Rapoport posted a video onto his Instagram promoting the Manscaped Lawn Mower. The video is now deleted.

NFL Reporter, Jane Slater, commented on the video and Rapoport and her had a pretty uneventful conversation about the video.

While the original video and Slater’s tweeting of the video are now deleted, The Big Lead did oddly cover this. From their article, a few quotes from the Rapoport’s video

“The perfect tools, for your family jewels.”

“You don’t want any nicks when you’re cleaning up, you know, that area.”

“There’s LED lights, so you can see everything that’s going on down there.
But, of course, this is the key quote.”

“Here’s a pro tip, put it in a drawer, lock it up. Keep her hands off it.”

If you think this whole thing is silly and unworthy of serious consequences, you’re not alone. In fact, Slater came out and said the same thing in a now deleted tweet after news of Rapoport’s suspension broke.

There you have it. Ian Rapoport did a stupid video for a pube trimmer. Jane Slater thought it was funny. The NFL Network did not and decided to make this a big thing by enforcing some rigid and dated social media policy. By doing so, they’re the biggest loser in all of this.

The fact they opted to keep Rapoport off the air but also make him do this apology for something that nobody but the NFL really takes offense to is incredibly obtuse but right on brand for the NFL. This is a situation where nobody really wins except for Manscaped who is getting a ton of free promotion because the NFL is frankly just unreasonable and vindictive.

