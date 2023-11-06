Credit: ESPN

We all know about Pac-12 After Dark, which will sadly come to an end soon. But its slightly less well-known and underappreciated counterpart might just be SEC After Dark, which was on full display towards the end of SEC Network’s broadcast of Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Leading 24-3, the Wildcats were well on their way to victory with a little under six minutes to spare in the fourth quarter when Bulldogs defensive end John Lewis absolutely steamrolled Kentucky’s Barion Brown in the backfield. The impressive tackle caught the attention of announcers Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic. That’s when the SEC After Dark magic happened.

“He almost knocked Brown to Pontotoc,” said Hart, referring to the Mississippi city about an hour away from Starkville.

“Here he comes, OUT the club,” said Cubelic, in response to a replay of the hit. “He can go hang out with the Hookers there in Pontotoc.”

After an excruciating four-second silence, Cubelic added “Ryan and Danny?” All Hart could do was laugh.

"Almost knocked Brown to Pontotoc!" "Here he comes, out the club! He can go hang out with the Hookers there in Pontotoc… Ryan and Danny." ? SEC Network After Dark, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/LaYfZxMCoe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

As play continued, the booth went silent for a bit while Cubelic figured out how to complete the save. And then he pulled it off.

“Well, tell us about the Hooker family tree,” asked Hart.

“Yeah, Danny Hooker, longtime SEC basketball official. Played his college football at Ole Miss,” said Cubelic. “Ryan Hooker came into Auburn as a quarterback out of Pontotoc High School. Ran the triple option in high school. One of the faster guys I’ve seen. Didn’t work out, moved to DB. Didn’t work out, moved to receiver. Actually caught a touchdown pass against Ole Miss.”

“You gonna have Thanksgiving dinner with the Hooker family this year?” asked Hart.

“Not sure I’m invited,” Cubelic responded, putting a bow on the big save.

Knowing that people would be talking about his “Hooker” comment, Cole also took to social media to make sure his case was heard.

Someone also shared the video evidence of Ryan Hooker’s touchdown reception, lest anyone desire proof.

More of the legend of the original throat slashing Hooker from Pontotoc… pic.twitter.com/ips7LaUJaX — John Oxford (@johnoxford1) November 5, 2023

