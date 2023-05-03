On Wednesday, HBO released a trailer for the company’s new Angel City docuseries, which premieres May 16th.

The series takes viewers behind the scenes of Angel City FC’s first season in the NWSL. It’s directed by Arlene Nelson.

Here’s a blurb from HBO’s release.

ANGEL CITY is a captivating docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club (ACFC). Founded in September 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, ACFC breaks the mold by being the largest majority female ownership group in professional sports and includes 14 former US Women’s National Team players as investors. The series pulls back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season, and candidly reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch. While the athletes and coaching staff contend with training facility challenges and unexpected injuries, the club is tasked with filling the stadium and proving to the world that you can lead with passion and purpose and still turn a profit. As philosophies are debated and performance expectations aren’t met, the club must cope with the growing pains of a startup, begging the question: can this new ACFC model succeed both on and off the pitch?

The series will consist of three hour-long episodes, the first of which premieres on HBO at 9 PM ET on Tuesday, May 16th. Angel City FC will continue at the same time on Wednesday, May 17th and concludes on Thursday, May 18th.

HBO also released descriptions of the three episodes, listed below.

Part One: “Brick by Brick” Debut date: TUESDAY, MAY 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET/PT) Three determined women come together from different industries- entertainment, business, and gaming – in an unexpected way, to answer the question, ‘what would it look like if we did things different and started a team?’ As Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman begin the process of building Angel City Football Club from the ground up ahead of its first season in the NWSL, they realize bucking the status quo can be a tightrope walk and changing systems from the inside isn’t always easy. Part Two: “Running with the Angels” Debut date: WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET/PT)) From the moment they hit the pitch, the stakes are high, the pressure is intense, and the passion is palpable. As players and staff deal with the stress of living up to the club’s ambitious goals, ACFC kicks off their inaugural NWSL season at home in front of a vibrant, star-studded crowd. Riding high on their early season results, the club soon finds its identity challenged and a devastating injury puts the team’s resiliency to the test. Part Three: “It’s Who We Are” Debut date: THURSDAY, MAY 18 (9:00-9:58 p.m. ET/PT) Tensions mount as ACFC searches for solutions in their roster while fighting for a playoff spot during the final weeks of their inaugural season. Looking to build on their success, the club’s co-founders turn their attention to the future, confident that their vision will usher in a new era for professional women’s soccer.

The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.