One of the newest NWSL teams is getting a docuseries.

Airing in May on HBO and HBO Max, Angel City is a three-part docuseries chronicling the formation and opening season of Angel City FC.

Angel City FC had immediate fanfare with a female-founded organization consisting of a majority female ownership group with a mix of celebrities and former U.S. Women’s National Team players. Such owners include Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, and Abby Wambach, among many others.

The docuseries focuses on starting a sports team from scratch, by a group with varying degrees of knowledge about soccer or team ownership, with the trials and tribulations of a startup going through its first year. While they finished eighth out of 12 teams In their 2022 inaugural season, the point is for Angel City FC to maintain long-term stability and success while helping raise the profile of women’s soccer and women’s sports to the public.

HBO Max has become a home for women’s soccer content, but until now, most of that pertained to the USWNT with LFG and the rights to show most women’s and men’s U.S. games.

The NWSL season kicks off March 25 with games on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+.