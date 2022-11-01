On Tuesday, HBO released a trailer for the latest edition of Hard Knocks In Season, which will focus on the Arizona Cardinals.

And here’s a blurb about the season.

This in-season edition of HARD KNOCKS will join the Cardinals after the completion of their ninth regular season game (vs. Seattle) with new episodes airing each Wednesday with the exception of December 7, after the team’s week 13 bye. NFL FILMS cameras will be embedded with the franchise through the end of the regular season and hopeful playoff run all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Cardinals season of Hard Knocks In Season was announced back in May. This is the second year of Hard Knocks In Season, following last year’s edition with the Indianapolis Colts.

Heading into Week 9, the Cardinals are 3-5 and in last place in the NFC West, losers of three out of their last four.

The season will premiere next Wednesday, November 9th at 10 PM ET on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max.