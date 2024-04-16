Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s been more critical of LIV Golf than Rory McIlroy, which made Tuesday’s reporting from a London Business publication suggesting that he was close to joining the Saudi-backed venture in what would be an $850 million u-turn all the more fishy.

It made the rounds on social media and sports shows, including GoJo and Golic with Mike Golic and Mike Golic, Jr.

“I don’t know what to believe,” said Golic. “Why would they still be trying to sign players when there’s going to be an agreement between the two factions? That’s what I didn’t understand. For Rory, the optics are horrible for him because of how vehemently he was against players that went to LIV until there was that moment when they decided, ‘Hey, PGA and LIV are gonna somehow combine,’ and everything softened at that point. But this; boy, this would be the ultimate.”

REPORT: Rory McIlroy could be headed to LIV Golf on an estimated $850M deal "I don't know what to believe … Why would LIV still be trying to sign players when there's going to be an agreement between [LIV and PGA] … For Rory, the optics are horrible."@golic and @mikegolicjr… pic.twitter.com/kp7SrdIhzn — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) April 16, 2024

That buzz from social media and media circles eventually reached McIlroy, who softened the blow himself and ended any rumors linking him with the Saudi-backed venture.

He couldn’t help but laugh.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started,” he said. “I’ve never been offered a number from LIV. And I’ve never contemplated going to LIV. Again, I think I made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me. That doesn’t mean I’ve judged people that have went and played over there. I think one of the things I realized over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves. And who are we to judge them for that? But, personally, for me, my future is on the PGA Tour, and it’s never been any different.”

Exclusive: Rory McIlroy tells @ToddLewisGC that LIV Golf rumors are false and, "I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career." Tune into Golf Today at 5 p.m. EDT for more. pic.twitter.com/PIPAWMIWGh — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) April 16, 2024

McIlroy didn’t have a clue regarding the origin of these rumors.

“I think over the last two years, there’s been so many rumors of guys…I think the one thing that I realized as well is guys need to keep an open mind,” McIlroy continued. “And I’m sure there’s been players that are still playing on the PGA Tour that have talked to the guys from LIV and have had offers and whatever, but I have no idea. It’s never even been a conversation for us. It’s one of those things. It’s unfortunate that we have to deal with it, and this is the state that our game is in. I’m obviously here (Tuesday) and I’m playing this PGA Tour event next week, and I will play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career.”

[Golf Central on X]