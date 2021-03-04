Golf has a long history of excluding people who aren’t white men, even from some of the most powerful organizations on the professional side of the game.

Less than 20 years ago, in 2003 and 2004, the Masters went commercial-free rather than have sponsors back out over Augusta National’s refusal to admit women as members. On some fronts, things are changing for the better; Augusta now even hosts the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which would have been unthinkable up to very recently.

The game, though, still has many issues with diversity and inclusion of all kinds, much less with how toxic the environment can be for women working in the game. That also describes how things are for women in sports media overall, as we’ve seen in several high-profile examples within the last year, most recently with Mickey Callaway’s history of harassing reporters trying to do their jobs.

Women working at Golf Channel over the years, then, have existed inside a sexism nexus. Lisa Cornwell went public in January on the No Laying Up podcast about her history dealing with the toxicity at Golf Channel, including that in 2020 she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

–@LisaCornwellGC’s seven year tenure at the Golf Channel recently came to an end. She has spoken out on social media about how she was treated there, and now joins the podcast to tell her story. Apple: https://t.co/I0mWYhWd1O pic.twitter.com/pbaeZsjpsJ — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) January 4, 2021

Cornwell’s public airing helped lead to more women speaking up about their own experiences working at Golf Channel, and Ben Strauss reported their stories today in the Washington Post. The entire report is certainly worth reading, as Strauss talked to eighteen former or current employees who spoke about the troubling culture at the network.

At least six lawsuits were filed against Golf Channel related to sexual harassment, pay discrimination or unpaid wages between 1996 and 2009, all of which were settled by the network, court records show. In one early case, an employee alleged that the network’s executive producer masturbated in front of two women. Another included a claim that on her first day of work, a woman opened her computer to find an image of a nude woman. And another, filed in 2009, alleged that there was a “cock wall” in the office, where emails and articles were posted featuring names that included the word “cock.” [NBC spokesman Greg] Hughes declined to comment on allegations that happened before NBC took over in 2011. After that, a new president, Mike McCarley, and executive producer, Molly Solomon, were installed. McCarley announced last month that he will step down as president this spring. Solomon remains in the same role.

It’s certainly understandable that the current leadership regime wouldn’t want to talk about incidents that occurred before NBC took over. But when a new corporate overlord assumes control of a network, that doesn’t magically change the day-to-day culture for employees.

