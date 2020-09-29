Golf Channel is moving most of their operations to NBC’s Stamford studios, and a lot of employees are losing their jobs as part of that restructuring.

Now some of the network’s current and/or former Orlando employees are joining an environmental lawsuit against Lockheed Martin, alleging the defense and aerospace giant failed to properly manage or dispose of toxic waste at a plant near Golf Channel’s longtime headquarters.

That’s according to this report from Monivette Cordeiro in the Orlando Sentinel:

Defense giant Lockheed Martin created an “environmental nightmare” at its facility off Sand Lake Road by mismanaging hazardous toxins, which contaminated nearby workers who were later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, brain lesions, cancer and other diseases, newly filed lawsuits say.