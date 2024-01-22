Announcer jinxes have been blamed for many terrible things through the years, from missed field goals and botched free throws to pitchers serving up home runs.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban unleashed an extremely rare form of jinx Sunday: the interviewee jinx. To make things even weirder, the man best known for his football expertise cast the spell on a PGA star.

The Golf Channel hosted Saban for a phone interview during Sunday’s final round coverage of The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California. Saban talked about amateur Nick Dunlap, a 20-year-old Alabama student incredibly challenging for the tournament win.

But the broadcast cut to Thomas, lining up his approach shot on No. 11 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. Thomas is an Alabama alum and Saban’s frequent golf partner.

“Justin is a great person, a great family, his dad Mike is a great guy … he’s a hard worker, I know he’s had to overcome some adversity last year … ” Saban said.

“He’s done it like a trooper, and I think he’s going to have a great year this year,” Saban concluded.

Literally, the split second Saban said “great year,” Thomas hit the ball.

There is a water hazard on No. 11. Anyone familiar with the dreaded announcer jinx could probably guess what happened next.

The ball went in the water.

Nick Saban — on the phone for Golf Channel — says Justin Thomas "is going to have a great year," right before Thomas sends one into the water. Tough timing with the commentary.⛳️??️ pic.twitter.com/DMDKqb2RuG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2024

Thomas salvaged a bogey on the hole, so he can’t be too upset with Saban for his ill-timed praise.

Saban is in some great company in the jinx category. Recent practitioners have included NFL on CBS announcer Kevin Harlan, NFL Network’s Chris Rose, and YES Network Brooklyn Nets announcer Ian Eagle.

