CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan became the latest commentator to add another tally to the announcer jinx column on Sunday.

Harlan and former NFL quarterback Trent Green are calling the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson is one of the most accomplished kickers in the league. He led a celebrated career at Auburn, where he was First Team All-SEC three times in his collegiate career. Carlson was also named an All-Pro in 2021, and then in 2022, he earned First Team All-Pro honors.

So, suffice it to say, he’s one of the best of the best. Harlan pointed that out during the broadcast, noting he was one of the most accurate kickers in the league.

Naturally, Carlson went on to miss the kick that he attempted.

Many on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, pointed out the mishap that landed on his end.

Kevin Harlan dropping the broadcaster's jinx on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. #KCvsLV — Nara Weng (@NaraWengSports) November 26, 2023

Kevin Harlan with the broadcasting jinx of a lifetime ??? — ? Jon Grove ? (@jongrove02) November 26, 2023

Kevin Harlan putting the jinx on Carlson was exactly what the Chiefs needed. — Brandon Johnson (@branjaw) November 26, 2023

Kevin Harlan: “Carlson has made 45 straight from 30 yards or less” *misses it* The announcer jinx is so real — cal (@Oats_N_Yotes) November 26, 2023

KEVIN HARLAN WITH THE JINX MY GUY!!!!! — ChiefsDynasty?? (@mvpmahomes4) November 26, 2023

One humorous aspect of all this is that Harlan used to call games for the Chiefs. He was the team’s radio voice from 1985-93. There’s obviously no longstanding grudge there, though it does make it funny if you’re aware of that aspect.

Another funny aspect is that this is not the first time Harlan fell victim to the “announcer jinx this season.” Earlier this season, Harlan “jinxed” the Green Bay Packers during a game he called.

Fans are often very glad to hear Harlan’s voice calling a game. He’s a well-respected commentator whose excitement and exuberance while calling a game has made fans out of many. So it’s all the crueler when a beloved announcer like Harlan “irritates” fans by “jinxing” their team.

