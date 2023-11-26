Kevin Harlan Apr 28, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan attends game five of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CBSNFLBy Chris Novak on

CBS Sports’ Kevin Harlan became the latest commentator to add another tally to the announcer jinx column on Sunday.

Harlan and former NFL quarterback Trent Green are calling the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson is one of the most accomplished kickers in the league. He led a celebrated career at Auburn, where he was First Team All-SEC three times in his collegiate career. Carlson was also named an All-Pro in 2021, and then in 2022, he earned First Team All-Pro honors.

So, suffice it to say, he’s one of the best of the best. Harlan pointed that out during the broadcast, noting he was one of the most accurate kickers in the league.

Naturally, Carlson went on to miss the kick that he attempted.

Many on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, pointed out the mishap that landed on his end.

 

One humorous aspect of all this is that Harlan used to call games for the Chiefs. He was the team’s radio voice from 1985-93. There’s obviously no longstanding grudge there, though it does make it funny if you’re aware of that aspect.

Another funny aspect is that this is not the first time Harlan fell victim to the “announcer jinx this season.” Earlier this season, Harlan “jinxed” the Green Bay Packers during a game he called.

Fans are often very glad to hear Harlan’s voice calling a game. He’s a well-respected commentator whose excitement and exuberance while calling a game has made fans out of many. So it’s all the crueler when a beloved announcer like Harlan “irritates” fans by “jinxing” their team.

[Brandon Johnson]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak