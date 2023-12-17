Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; NFL Network host Chris Rose during Dallas Cowboys training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings featured an incredible announcer jinx by NFL Network’s Chris Rose that you have to see to believe.

Rose was alongside former NFL star turned broadcaster Jason McCourty on the call of the game. The two began to talk about the recent impressive play from the Vikings’ defense as of late.

That of course came to a timely halt after Rose mentioned a stat referencing just how good Minnesota’s defensive unit has been.

“The Vikings with a two-touchdown lead,” said Rose before the first play of the fourth quarter. “And look at this. The Vikings defense hasn’t given up a touchdown in 166 minutes. That’s the longest streak in the NFL this season.”

the announcer curse is real my friends pic.twitter.com/LCF8u7h7f3 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 16, 2023

The only problem with Rose mentioning this at that point of the game is that the Bengals were in the red zone. And on cue, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning found Tee Higgins in the endzone on the very next play to break the streak that Rose just brought up.

This may be more poor timing than anything else from Rose, as the Bengals were just 13 yards from scoring at the time of him bringing up the streak.

Whether it is a true jinx or not can be argued. But what can’t be argued is that this play would spark an utter collapse from the Vikings’ defense for the rest of the game.

The Bengals would go on to score on their next two drives to tie the game and force overtime.

They would then go onto lose the game in overtime on a game-winning field goal.

The loss obviously falls on more than Chris Rose’s jinx of the Vikings’ defense. But it is certainly one heck of a coincidence that things went downhill so fast for the Vikings’ defense after Rose brought up their scoreless streak.

