Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey entered Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders with a perfect season intact, having made 35 of 35 field goal attempts on the year. Unfortunately, that streak came to an emphatic end after Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt unleashed an announcer jinx you have to see to believe.

In the first quarter, Aubrey got his chance to continue this incredible streak with a 32-yard field goal try.

Ahead of the kick, Burkhardt and Fox analyst Greg Olsen began to talk about Aubrey’s incredible season with a graphic on the screen showing his perfect field goal percentage.

“How do you like these numbers for a kicker,” Burkhardt said, referring to the graphic. “He is having historically the greatest season by a kicker ever and we will get into it as the game goes on.”

Olsen tried his best to get Burkhardt to change the topic, knowing that the jinx could be coming.

“I’m not talking about it,” Olsen said. “We’re not doing it. We’re going to show it and leave it be.”

Just like that, Aubrey’s perfect season came to an end after the Commanders special teams unit bulled through the Cowboys’ line and blocked the field goal attempt.

After the play, Olsen again told Burkhardt that they shouldn’t have mentioned Aubrey’s perfect season.

“I told you to stay away from it,” Olsen said. “We are not being the jinx. We are not having Cowboys fans come after us for what has been a historic season. Oh my gosh.”

As Olsen predicted, many Cowboys fans took to social media to blame Burkhardt for the unfortunate event.

It is certainly a bitter pill to swallow for both Aubrey and Cowboys fans for this streak to end in the final regular season game.

If Aubrey had finished the season with a perfect field goal percentage, he would have become just the 10th kicker to ever do so. Instead, we now have one of the wildest announcer jinxes in recent memory.

