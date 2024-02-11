Giraffes on the course at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. (Sky Sports Golf on Twitter/X.)

There’s quite the history of animals interrupting the action at sporting events. Giraffes, though? That’s a little more uncommon. But that’s what happened during the final round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, a Ladies European Tour event, Sunday, with giraffes wandering down the 18th fairway.

Play was interrupted at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open for the most amazing reason ?? pic.twitter.com/FAjbNavmYu — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) February 11, 2024

As noted by the commentator there, the Vipingo Ridge course and development that’s been home to the Magical Kenya Ladies Open since its 2019 start is also a wildlife sanctuary. Here’s more on that from their website:

To protect the vast array of species the development has wildlife corridors connecting the habitats together. Following the national concept in Kenya, these areas enable to wildlife to roam around the estate, utilising the 2,500 acres. There also is a dedicated area with restricted human access, set aside for wildlife. This is the Vipingo Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary. …In 2020 the development joined a new programme in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS). This animal rescue and breeding programme returned larger herbivore species to Vipingo Ridge. These species include varied bloodline of zebra, impala, eland, oryx and water buck – as well as three rescue baby giraffes.

It’s certainly unusual to see giraffes wandering across a golf course, but it’s also pretty cool. And this fits into a long history of animal interruptions. As for the tournament itself, 19-year-old Shannon Tan became the first Ladies European Tour winner from Singapore, and did so in her debut on the tour.

