Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Donald Trump claims he shot a 67 at his golf club in Bedminster. And like most things the former POTUS says, his shocking score was met with some skepticism.

Monday morning on WFAN, Jerry Recco told Boomer Esiason that Trump was boasting about his golf prowess on Truth Social. And neither radio host seemed to be buying it.

“I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” Trump wrote on Saturday. “Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t.”

Claiming Secret Service Agents being present would prevent him from cheating was the only evidence Trump offered to support his alleged score. Putting Trump’s score into perspective, the 67, albeit likely from the senior tees, was eight strokes better than what Phil Mickelson shot on the same course two weeks earlier during a LIV Golf event.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“If you played from the forward tees, 5,000-yard course, are you shooting mid-60s?” Recco asked Esiason. To which the former NFL MVP said, “No” with certainty.

“I’ve seen your golf swing and I’ve seen his swing, no way,” Recco said, believing that if Esiason can’t shoot a 67 from the senior tees at Bedminster, Trump can’t either. “No way. Not a chance.”

“Let me ask you this question, was it a gross 67 or was it a net 67?” Esiason asked, wondering if Trump’s 67 included his handicap. “So let’s say he played with a 15 handicap. But that wasn’t part of the Truth Social. That part of the Truth Social was left out…he’s intimating that he shot a gross 67. FAKE NEWS!”

The problem with Esiason wondering if the 67 included a 15 handicap is that Trump portrays himself as a much better golfer than a 15 handicap. According to USGA’s Golf Handicap Information Network, Trump has a 2.5 handicap, a number Rick Reilly disputed in his book Commander in Cheat.

So, if Trump wasn’t helped by his handicap, how did he shoot a 67? Fake news for one. But Reilly’s book also offered some added insight on the golf prowess Trump so frequently boasts about, writing the former president “throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs.”

Amazingly, Trump’s alleged 67 wasn’t even his wildest claim of the week. Upon turning himself into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia last week, Trump told authorities he was 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. No one believes Trump shot an honest 67, just like no one believes the politician has a body type that rivals some of the world’s most fit professional athletes.

[WFAN]