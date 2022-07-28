Minutes before Donald Trump hosted the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour at his Bedminster course, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason railed against the former president for disrespecting victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Despite LIV Golf coming under fire for being financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund given their government’s complicity in 9/11, Trump welcomed the tour to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, which sits just 50 miles from Ground Zero.

“That is the ultimate insult to the families that are sitting here going, ‘what are we doing? We’re hosting a Saudi Arabian golf tournament with the Public Investment Fund from the government of Saudi Arabia at Trump Bedminster, right in the shadow of where these two buildings once stood?’ That’s what we’re doing here?” Esiason ranted on his WFAN morning show.

Boomer destroys Trump for insulting 9/11 victims to host LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/936vRhkenZ — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) July 28, 2022

Esiason seemed dumbfounded that Trump would host the Saudi-backed league at his New Jersey golf course, as the former president even played in the pro-am event that teed off Thursday morning. But in recent weeks, Trump made it clear that he doesn’t care about 9/11 victims, ignoring their protests to please keep the Saudi Arabian golf league out of New Jersey.

“The former president’s hosting this garbage over there and these guys are accepting this money,” Esiason continued. “It’s an insult to all the people that died on 9/11 and how their families were affected. But it’s also an insult to all the people that have died since 9/11 because of all the toxic carcinogens that they ingested while they were trying to clean this place up.”

On Thursday, Trump went so far as to praise Saudi Arabia, referring to them as “friends of mine for a long time.” When pressed further on the criticism he received for hosting LIV Golf, Trump claimed: “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately. And they should have.”

Of the 19 September 11, 2001 hijackers, 15 of them were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

“These guys are over there playing music, making hundreds of millions of dollars from the Saudi Arabian government, that’s what we’re doing? They can kiss my ass. I’m not watching,” Esiason passionately exclaimed. “They can sportswash it, they can explain it any way they want. The former president can say ‘take the money, the PGA Tour sucks,’ I don’t care…this is the Public Investment Fund from the government of Saudi Arabia.”

Esiason didn’t exclude WFAN from his rant as he blasted everyone who has signed on to accept money from the Saudi-funded LIV Tour.

“And we’re taking the money here at the station too because we took the promotional money from it, Esiason said, referring to the LIV Golf commercials that are heard over WFAN’s airwaves. “Nothing I can do about that. I wish I could.”

[WFAN, CBS Sports Network]