Per a Thursday release from the company, FanDuel is offering three free months of NBA League Pass to any new or existing bettor from October 19-26. New bettors who place a $5 wager will receive the offer along with $200 in Bonus Bets while existing customers will receive complimentary League Pass access with a $5 bet on the NBA.

In its release, FanDuel touted a variety of new betting options for the upcoming season.

“FanDuel is committed to offering the top sportsbook product on the market and elevating the entertainment experience for fans this NBA season,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. “This year, we’re leveraging the power of our NBA partnership and our industry-leading platform to create an ecosystem where fans can bet on pivotal moments in a game in real-time and watch to see the results, elevating their sports betting and entertainment experience.” The Pulse is a new curated experience on FanDuel Sportsbook that follows the biggest storylines in sports and offers live bets on the moments that matter most. As the action unfolds, new bets will be added to the feed in a narrative-driven format, offering fans a simple and streamlined path to discover what is happening in a game in real-time. This will allow fans to wager on a point guard picking apart the defense or on a forward who is lighting up the scoreboard and dropping his next three. The Pulse is available on the FanDuel homepage through the Live Now icon during the biggest primetime games. For the first time, FanDuel is offering Live Same Game Parlay betting across every NBA game this season, further enhancing the in-game betting and entertainment experience for fans. Through Live Same Game Parlay, fans can build parlays as the action unfolds during a game, creating new opportunities to engage with a match-up every quarter.

This offer is similar to a FanDuel offer in August and September, which offered new and existing bettors a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket with a $5 bet.

While this offer doesn’t cover the entire season, it will cover most of the first half of the year, cutting down the amount fans will need to pay for an NBA League Pass subscription. If you’re an NBA fan and active sports bettor, either on FanDuel or not, and live in a FanDuel sportsbook state, taking advantage of this offer seems to make all the sense in the world.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season begins on Tuesday, October 24 with a doubleheader on TNT. Nationally broadcast games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT are not available on NBA League Pass, nor are games airing locally on a regional sports network (RSN) or other network.

