On Monday, fuboTV officially announced their sublicensing deal with Fox Sports for a variety of UEFA rights. The partnership was first rumored at the end of October, and Fox announced their new deal with UEFA in November.

Select rights, in all languages aside from Spanish and Portuguese, to the following events are included.

UEFA Nations League™

European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028™

European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2026™

Friendly Matches played by European nations controlled by UEFA

UEFA Euro2024™ (5 Matches)

UEFA Euro2028™ (5 Matches)

There were 51 matches played in Euro 2020 last summer, meaning that barring a further expansion of the tournament, fuboTV is getting around 10% of the matches, which I’m assuming will all be in the tournament’s group stage.

In my opinion, the real value for fubo here isn’t the handful of Euro matches, but the sheer amount of matches they could have the rights to in the Nations League, along with friendlies and qualifiers. I really don’t know how many of those midweek and fall weekend matches would have homes on Fox and FS1, meaning that fubo could be the de facto home for UEFA matches during some of those matchweeks.

As for how to watch, it sure does seem like you’re going to need a fuboTV subscription, rather than just watching the fubo Sports Network through one of the other free services that offers it.

fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA coverage will stream on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of fuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels. Select UEFA matches and all re-airs will stream on Fubo Sports Network and its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.

Many of these matches were already paywalled on ESPN+, but $7 per month is a lot easier to swallow than paying the full monthly subscription price for fubo’s entire lineup, which starts at $65/month. Even if fubo offers a different package, like they do to access the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, you’re still going to be out a decent chunk of change (that CONMEBOL package is $99 for three months).