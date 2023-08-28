On Friday, the NFL on Fox announced its lineup of broadcasters for the 2023 season. There are few changes from previous seasons.
The Fox NFL Sunday pregame show remains unchanged. Curt Menefee hosts, joined by Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan. Jay Glazer is still Fox’s NFL insider, and Rob Gronkowski will also make appearances on the show throughout the year.
As announced Thursday, Julian Edelman joins the cast of Fox NFL Kickoff. Charissa Thompson continues as host along with Colin Cowherd, Peter Schrager, Michael Vick, and Charles Woodson. Cooper Manning will make appearances over the course of the season as well.
There are no changes to Fox’s lineup of NFL game broadcasters. Here’s the listing.
- Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
- Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
- Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
- Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino return as officiating analysts.
All in all, you know what you’re getting out of the NFL on Fox. Last year’s lineup was pretty consistent overall, and with no game talent leaving or joining the network, keeping the same broadcast teams together makes all the sense in the world.