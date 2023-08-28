Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; FOX Sports signage on display prior to a NFC Divisional playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the NFL on Fox announced its lineup of broadcasters for the 2023 season. There are few changes from previous seasons.

The Fox NFL Sunday pregame show remains unchanged. Curt Menefee hosts, joined by Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan. Jay Glazer is still Fox’s NFL insider, and Rob Gronkowski will also make appearances on the show throughout the year.

As announced Thursday, Julian Edelman joins the cast of Fox NFL Kickoff. Charissa Thompson continues as host along with Colin Cowherd, Peter Schrager, Michael Vick, and Charles Woodson. Cooper Manning will make appearances over the course of the season as well.

There are no changes to Fox’s lineup of NFL game broadcasters. Here’s the listing.

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino return as officiating analysts.

All in all, you know what you’re getting out of the NFL on Fox. Last year’s lineup was pretty consistent overall, and with no game talent leaving or joining the network, keeping the same broadcast teams together makes all the sense in the world.

