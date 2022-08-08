A month ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, Fox Sports has announced their broadcaster lineup for the year.

Despite the departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN and Monday Night Football, Fox avoided drastically retooling their lineup.

Here are the network’s top six broadcast teams.

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino also return as Fox’s rules analysts.

So, the changes….

Burkhardt and Olsen move up to Fox’s A-team, joined by reporters Andrews and Rinaldi.

Davis slides over from college football, with Johnston moving up the ladder as his partner. They’re joined by Oliver, who worked with Burkhardt and Olsen last year, as their reporter.

Amin and Schlereth return as a duo, with Pink (who worked as one of Fox’s Thursday Night Football reporters) joining as reporter.

Albert and Vilma also return as a duo, with Spake (who worked with Amin and Schlereth last season) joining as their reporter.

The Kugler/Sanchez/Okmin trio is unchanged from last year.

Smith joins Myers as his new partner, with Johnston moving up to join Davis. Hale returns as the reporter for the Myers team.

Essentially, Fox replaced Buck and Aikman by bringing over a pair of broadcasters from their college football coverage, matching each up with an experienced partner, and juggling some of the reporters around. I really don’t mind it – even though they lost their long-time top team, Fox didn’t need to reinvent the wheel with their lineup this season.

