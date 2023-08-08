Jul 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a baseball on the baseline during batting practice before a game between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, MLB announced the schedule for the 2023 Postseason, which will begin on Tuesday, October 3 and can run as long as Saturday, November 4.

The Postseason begins with the Wild Card round, four best-of-three series all airing on ESPN platforms. All four matchups will take place on the same three days, beginning on Tuesday, October 3 and running through Thursday, October 5.

This season, Fox has the American League Division Series, American League Championship Series, and World Series, while TBS has the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series.

Mark your calendars! The 2023 #postseason starts on Tuesday, October 3. pic.twitter.com/3lQXFtxpBw — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2023

The playoffs for both networks will start on Saturday, October 7. Fox and/or FS1 will air a pair of ALDS games, while TBS airs a pair of NLDS games. Fox’s networks will air the ALDS on October 8, 10, 11, and 13, while TBS will air the NLDS on October 9, 11, 12, and 14.

The LCS begins a week later on Sunday, October 15 with Game 1 of the ALCS on Fox or FS1. The ALCS continues on Fox’s networks on October 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, and 23. The NLCS begins on Monday, October 16 on TBS, continuing on October 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, and 24.

Fox will again air the World Series, beginning on Friday, October 27. It will continue on October 28, 30, 31 and November 1, 3, and 4.

As always, football will have a significant impact on MLB’s Postseason viewership.

Primetime Week 5 games that could impact MLB are Chicago-Washington (October 5), Dallas-San Francisco (October 8), and Green Bay-Las Vegas (October 9).

In Week 6, the primetime NFL games are Denver-Kansas City (October 12), New York Giants-Buffalo (October 15), and Dallas-LA Chargers (October 16).

The Week 7 games that could have an effect are Jacksonville-New Orleans (October 19), and in the event of a pair of long LCS matchups, Miami-Philadelphia (October 22) and San Francisco-Minnesota (October 23).

Week 8 will feature just one NFL game going head to head with the World Series – Las Vegas-Detroit on October 30.

While start times for many college football games have yet to be announced, there are some key matchups taking place in October. Oklahoma-Texas is the biggest game of the day on October 8, while the best games on October 15 are Texas A&M-Tennessee, Arkansas-Alabama, and Oregon-Washington. October 21 is a stacked day, featuring Tennessee-Alabama, Michigan-Michigan State, Penn State-Ohio State, and Utah-USC, and October 28 features Ohio State-Wisconsin and Oregon-Utah.

