Now that Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, the next logical step is for him to begin working for Fox as a color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt. While Greg Olsen would be the person most directly affected by that move, if it actually happens, it also creates a trickle-down effect that could change all of the other Fox NFL broadcasting teams down the line, perhaps even causing someone to lose their spot.

Mark Sanchez is a little worried that might be him.

Sanchez stopped by The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and joked about how Brady already impacted the trajectory of his playing career and could now impact the trajectory of his broadcasting career as well.

“I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said in jest. “I get drafted to the guy’s division. Now he’s gotta come to Fox and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.