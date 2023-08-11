Photo credit: FS1

LeSean McCoy almost accidentally stopped himself from curing on live TV, but luckily, he thought better of it.

Thursday afternoon on FS1’s Speak, McCoy was telling a story about a conversation he recently had with Deion Sanders. Like a seasoned media pro, McCoy caught himself from dropping an s-bomb during the story, but then he decided not to care.

“Deion Sanders, one time told me this, we were talking about great players and great cornerbacks,” McCoy recalled. “He said, ‘there’s Oh sh…’”

McCoy stopped himself from cursing live on FS1, but after he thought better of it and realized there was no applicable substitute for “sh*t” in this instance, he went for it.

“He said, ‘there’s oh sh…oh sh*t, you know, cornerbacks, and there’s hell yeah cornerbacks,” McCoy recalled of his conversation with Sanders.

People drop s-bombs and f-bombs on TV all the time. Sometimes it’s thanks to a hot mic, other times it’s just a slip from a sort of lapse in judgment. But what make’s McCoy’s s-bomb so special is that he caught himself and still decided to just go for it.

Some media personalities will catch themselves from cursing on live TV and wipe their brow after avoiding the blunder, McCoy, however, did the complete opposite. He kept from cursing before realizing “sh” doesn’t quite do the story enough justice.

The point of the story was that some cornerbacks (the oh sh*t ones) see the ball in the air and get nervous, while others (the hell yeah ones) get excited about the opportunity to make a play. But the moral of the story is don’t try to censor a Deion Sanders quote.

