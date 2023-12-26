Keyshawn Johnson walking off the Undisputed set. (Undisputed on Twitter.)

It’s relatively rare to see a host or panelist walk off a set mid-show over a take from someone else, but it does occasionally happen. The latest case of that happened on FS1’s Undisputed Tuesday. There, Keyshawn Johnson got particularly incensed, getting up, and walking off (around 0:45 of the clip below) when Richard Sherman pointed out that Josh Allen has accounted for more of his team’s touchdowns this year than Lamar Jackson. Johnson did return a couple of minutes later while Sherman was still making his points, though.

This NFL MVP take from @RSherman_25 forced @keyshawn to leave the set ?? pic.twitter.com/BEqEOIvGai — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 26, 2023

The longer version of this MVP discussion can be seen below:

Here’s a transcription of the key part of Sherman’s comments around Johnson’s exit:

“Josh Allen has 40 total touchdowns right now. Does that mean he’s the MVP? No, it does not. He’s accounted for 83 percent of his team’s touchdowns, 83. No QB is more important to their team right now than Josh Allen is to the Buffalo Bills. [Johnson walks out.] So you can argue whatever you want to argue, you can walk off, because that means you don’t have the power to make a conscious argument.”

From there, Sherman goes on to discuss how Jackson’s 24 total touchdowns (19 passing, five rushing) and 55 percent of touchdowns accounted for are much lower than those numbers from MVP winners in the past five years, how much of the Ravens’ win Monday night was about the five turnovers from their defense, and to say that “You talk about a year where the quarterbacks aren’t playing well, then it’s probably going to Tyreek Hill or Christian McCaffrey.”

Sherman isn’t necessarily lobbying for Allen for MVP, but rather pointing out that Jackson’s stats this year aren’t close to the last several quarterbacks to win the MVP award. (And that includes Jackson himself in 2019, when he threw for 36 touchdowns and ran for seven more). But claiming Allen was more important to the Bills than Jackson was to the Ravens was a spicy enough take to get Johnson to briefly walk out, and to add to the lists of walkoffs we’ve seen over the years.

[Undisputed on Twitter]