The cast of Fox’s NASCAR RaceDay were eager for a new race season to begin Sunday, but foul weather pushed the Daytona 500 back to Monday.

The show still aired, though, and featured a lengthy interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, grand marshal for the Daytona 500. Like the RaceDay crew, Johnson also can’t wait for a new season to begin.

In Johnson’s case, though, that would be the inaugural season of the United Football League. That league, created by a merger late last year between the USFL and the XFL, debuts March 30.

Johnson and business partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale own a 50% stake in the new league, with Fox controlling the other half.

Johnson, one of the world’s most recognizable actors and entertainers, has served as the grand marshal of NASCAR races before. But his choice as the Daytona 500 marshal made perfect sense, given he—and Fox—have a new football league to promote.

And Sunday’s rained-out race provided the perfect opportunity for “The Rock” to take the spotlight. He is clearly stoked about the UFL.

“We can’t wait … we’re super excited about it,” Johnson said. “We believe in this league. I think you’re going to see great football here, on Fox of course. You’re going to see passionate players, but also, you get to see players who are grabbing the thing we all want — opportunity.”

“Making it to the NFL was my dream. It never happened, and I like to say it was the best thing that never happened for me … because it gave me a chip on my shoulder. A lot of our players, I dare say all of them in the UFL, have that same chip, because they’re ready to go.”

The network added some props to Johnson’s promo, with an official UFL football, and a couple of UFL team helmets, for the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades.

The UFL schedule will feature 43 nationally televised games, with ESPN airing 21 games across their platforms and Fox airing 22 across theirs.

