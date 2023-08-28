David Jacoby on The Carton Show. (@FoxSportsPR on Twitter.)

The wave of ex-ESPN figures heading to FS1 isn’t just limited to those joining Undisputed. That Skip Bayless-led show has added Keyshawn Johnson, recently laid off from ESPN, plus former ESPN figures Michael Irvin and Rachel Nichols. Now, the Craig Carton-led morning show The Carton Show has added David Jacoby as a co-host.

Jacoby left ESPN last December after 23 years there. He held a lot of roles there both on-camera and behind the scenes, from producing to writing to on-air appearances on properties like Jalen and Jacoby with Jalen Rose (which started as a podcast and morphed into a TV and digital show). Other properties he was involved with at ESPN include Grantland, Grantland Features, The Grantland Basketball Hour, SportsNation, It’s The Shoes, and Son of the Congo.

Before leaving ESPN, Jacoby did further work with former ESPN colleague Bill Simmons at The Ringer, and he’s expanded his role there this year. He’s also been doing some behind-the-scenes work on The Carton Show. And now, he’s adding this on-air role as well. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post first reported that news Sunday, and Jacoby confirmed it on Twitter. He then showed up on that show Monday, with Fox also putting out a release with more details then:

Tune in tomorrow 7am-9am on FS1. This is going to be fun. https://t.co/RFCabbeiTA — Jacoby (@djacoby) August 28, 2023

Here’s more from that Fox release:

“We’re thrilled to add Jacoby and his unique blend of attributes to THE CARTON SHOW,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President, Content, FS1. “Given his extensive experience as both a broadcaster and producer, as well as his wealth of sports knowledge, we’re confident Craig and Jacoby will deliver an incredible show to kick off our lineup each morning on FS1.” …Jacoby previously worked as an executive producer at Grantland where he created and produced Grantland’s audio and video content, including primetime television show “Grantland Basketball Hour” and executive produced Grantland’s Emmy-nominated film unit, Grantland Features. In his work at Grantland, Jacoby garnered three Emmy nominations, one National Magazine Award nomination, multiple Webby nominations, and two EPPY Award victories. Jacoby graduated with honors with degrees in management and marketing from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He resides in New York City with his wife and three children.

It’s interesting to see Jacoby heading to FS1. And that’s maybe a further emphasis on what Dixon has recently said about the network no longer focusing on debate quite as much, such as “We focus more on the chemistry and the availability of agreeing with people versus trying to find inflection points where people have a variance of opinions.”

While not everything on FS1 even in the Jamie Horowitz-led “embrace debate” era has necessarily been full “debate,” the network did keep on with some of that strategy even after his exit. But they’re now moving from it a bit. And Jalen and Jacoby was definitely more about chemistry and discussion than straight debate, so Jacoby seems like a good fit for that approach. We’ll see how he fits in with Carton.

[Fox Sports Press Pass; image from @FoxSportsPR on Twitter]