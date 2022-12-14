One of the longest-tenured remaining on-air personalities at ESPN is moving on. David Jacoby, an on-air personality and producer who had been with the Worldwide Leader for 23 years, announced that news on Twitter Wednesday:

It’s time. After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next. — Jacoby (@djacoby) December 14, 2022

ESPN also announced that Jacoby‘s departure spells an end for Jalen and Jacoby, which had been airing since 2011. Jalen Rose will be sticking around with them, though, and will have his own new podcast coming shortly:

Jacoby received a lot of praise on social media for his time at ESPN:

Every project, show, podcast, basketball run, meal and podcast about meals is better when it involves Jacoby. https://t.co/OeLdDYCjoN — Wildes (@kevinwildes) December 14, 2022

Salute to @djacoby who did a lot of great work in his two-plus decades with ESPN. Wishing him continued success in his next chapter. https://t.co/fJMsoyc9wB pic.twitter.com/XesZdB7Bre — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) December 14, 2022

All the best wherever the road leads – appreciate you, Jacoby. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 14, 2022

It’s not an exaggeration when I say Jacoby is the coolest person you will ever meet. The best in the business and I’m grateful to call him a friend!! Can’t wait to see what’s next!!! ✈️ https://t.co/EjU5ePALsj — Andrea Masenda Lo (@andreamasenda) December 14, 2022

There have been quite a few long-time ESPN personalities who have moved on elsewhere in the last two-plus years, including Kenny Mayne, Trey Wingo, Mike Golic, Mike Golic Jr., Maria Taylor, and others. Jacoby certainly adds to that list. He had been at ESPN since 1999 in both on-air and behind-the-scenes roles, including work at Grantland, on The Grantland Basketball Hour, on SportsNation, on It’s The Shoes, and on Son of the Congo, plus the many different radio/TV/web incarnations of Jalen and Jacoby.

Jacoby hass also been contributing to Spotify’s The Ringer, founded by ex-ESPN personality and Grantland founder Bill Simmons, for the past year. And there’s a lot of speculation that there might be a larger role ahead there for him. Regardless of what’s next for Jacoby, though, his run at ESPN is certainly impressive. And we’ll be watching to see what he does next.

[David Jacoby on Twitter; photo of Jacoby in 2019 from Benjamin Solomon/ESPN Images]